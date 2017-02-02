Wits Academic Fired For Sexual Harassment

A senior academic at Wits University has been dismissed after being found guilty of sexual harassment, The Star reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made in a statement by Wits Vice Chancellor Adam Habib, the paper said.

"I have not commented on this matter until now, because the matter was the subject of an internal disciplinary hearing," said Habib.

The paper further quoted Habib as saying that a complaint was laid by the Gender Equity Office at Wits and an independent investigation was launched.

The academic was accused of sexually harassing three other staff members. The panel presented its findings to Habib on Wednesday and the staff member, who has not been named by the university, was informed of his dismissal.

The Gender Equity Office was established five years ago to deal with sexual harassment on campus, Habib added.

The Star quoted Habib: "We believe this is an example of where the university has moved swiftly within the parameters of the law to address gender based harm (GBH) on our campuses. The university does not tolerate any form of sexual harassment or GBH and as a public institution we are determined to eliminate GBH. Again, I would like to make it very clear that the university will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment of GBH.

"We have revised our policies, instituted several programmes and conscientised the university community to speak out and act against GBH," said Habib.