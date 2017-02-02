All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Zuma's Corruption Charges: Gerrie Nel Says The President Will Probably Go To The Constitutional Court

    Gerrie Nel addresses Zuma's upcoming corruption charges.

    03/02/2017 06:54 SAST | Updated 27 minutes ago
    President Jacob Zuma has applied for leave to appeal after the North Gauteng high court found that the decision not to charge him for corruption was "irrational". Advocate Gerrie Nel, a former senior prosecutor, talks to The Huffington Post South Africa about how the movie might end for the head of state.

