Zuma's Treasury Comment Hint At Gordhan Removal -- Reports

President Jacob Zuma launched an attack on the Treasury during the ANC's lekgotla last week, prompting fears that he is "preparing the ground" for the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Business Day reported on Thursday.

The ANC held a three-day lekgotla from Wednesday to Friday last week. Issues discussed there are expected to feed into debates at the Cabinet lekgotla, which kicked off on Wednesday. A strong focus on the economy is expected during the discussions.

The newspaper quoted three sources who attended the ANC's lekgotla last week as saying Zuma accused the Treasury of holding back funds for projects, and that ministers complained about "being inadequately resourced by Treasury to carry out their mandates".

Business Day said this could be seen as Zuma preparing the ground to remove Gordhan or his deputy, as tensions between the Zuma camp and Gordhan heighten.

The paper quoted another source who said Zuma had argued that developmental projects had to be prioritised as South Africa was a developmental state. The source reportedly said that a "political package" was put together to bring "radical economic transformation", relating to ownership of the economy.

The source said: "It's not just the South African Treasury that would say there is no money, it's a global thing. The Treasury has to protect the fiscus and it's their job, but it becomes a problem when there is not an understanding that there is a political package that needs to be funded."

But another source sympathetic to Treasury told Business Day that "these people think money grows on trees".

"When there is low growth, it's simple, you have to borrow money or tax more," the source told Business Day, adding that the "elephant in the room" was the government's large wage bill.

Gordhan is currently embroiled in a bitter court dispute with the Gupta family over their attempts to get him to intervene in the closure of the Gupta companies' bank accounts. Gordhan is also seen as a problem for Zuma and his allies who want the nuclear build to begin soon.