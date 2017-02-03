All Sections
    Bored With Your Sunday Roasts? Try This Ostrich Steak And Roasted Vegetables Recipe

    This is as South African as it gets.

    03/02/2017 09:13 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

    Seared ostrich steak with roasted vegetables recipe

    Ingredients:

    800g ostrich steak

    60ml olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

    30ml red wine vinegar

    20ml lemon juice

    15ml dried mustard

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    500g cubed pumpkin

    400g courgettes, halved lengthways

    olive oil and balsamic vinegar, to serve

    rocket, to garnish

    Instructions

    1. Mix the oil, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard and garlic together. Add the steak and marinate overnight or until ready to cook.

    2. Put the pumpkin and courgettes into a roasting tin. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a preheated oven at 200oC until tender.

    3. Heat a griddle pan over a medium to high heat. Add the steak and cook for about 5 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat and allow to stand for 5 minutes before slicing.

    4. Slice the steak. Serve with the vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and garnish with rocket leaves.

