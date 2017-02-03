Bored With Your Sunday Roasts? Try This Ostrich Steak And Roasted Vegetables Recipe

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Seared ostrich steak with roasted vegetables recipe

Ingredients:

800g ostrich steak

60ml olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

30ml red wine vinegar

20ml lemon juice

15ml dried mustard

2 cloves garlic, crushed

500g cubed pumpkin

400g courgettes, halved lengthways

olive oil and balsamic vinegar, to serve

rocket, to garnish

Instructions

1. Mix the oil, vinegar, lemon juice, mustard and garlic together. Add the steak and marinate overnight or until ready to cook.

2. Put the pumpkin and courgettes into a roasting tin. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in a preheated oven at 200oC until tender.

3. Heat a griddle pan over a medium to high heat. Add the steak and cook for about 5 minutes on each side. Remove from the heat and allow to stand for 5 minutes before slicing.

4. Slice the steak. Serve with the vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar and garnish with rocket leaves.