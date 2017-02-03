All Sections
    Cloudy With A Chance Of Mediterranean Meatballs: Try This Easy Recipe

    Have it with pita bread, pasta or rice. Yum.

    03/02/2017 09:25 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

    Mediterranean meatballs recipe

    Ingredients:

    40ml milk

    125ml fresh white breadcrumbs

    1 large egg, lightly beaten

    1 clove garlic, crushed

    30ml chopped Italian parsley

    500g beef mince

    olive oil, for frying

    1 onion, chopped

    1 red and 1 yellow pepper, seeded and cubed

    1 can tomatoes with Italian herbs

    50g feta cheese

    pita breads, rice or pasta, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Pour the milk over the breadcrumbs. Mix the egg, garlic and parsley with the mince and add the breadcrumb mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Mix well.

    2. Roll into small balls with your hands.

    3. Heat a thin layer of oil in a frying pan and fry the meatballs until browned.

    4. Remove the meatballs from the pan and set aside.

    5. Heat a little more oil and sauté the onion for a few minutes. Add the peppers and cook for 5 minutes, then add the tomatoes. Simmer for a few minutes, then add the meatballs to the pan.

    6. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer gently for 10 minutes or until the meatballs are cooked through. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Serve spooned into pita breads or with rice or pasta.

