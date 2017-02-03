Fake It 'Til You Make it: Indian Students at UKZN 'Colluded' With Staff To Identify As Coloured To Be Admitted To Medical School

Allegations of place-buying, fraudulent matric certificates and students faking entry requirements at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's medical school have been reported to the Hawks, Independent Online (IOL) reported on Friday.

This was revealed during an oversight visit by the portfolio committee on higher education and training in Durban this week, IOL reported.

UKZN Vice Chancellor Albert van Jaarsveld reportedly told the committee that a forensic investigation carried out by KPMG had identified "serious issues" which needed to be investigated, and that the Hawks had been informed.

Among the claims are that students have bought entry into the medical school, which has strict race quotas and limited places. Other allegations are that fraudulent Grade 12 certificates have been used, and that students have made use of a "syndicate" at the school involving members of staff to gain illegal entry.

IOL quoted Van Jaarsveld as telling the portfolio committee that there were also allegations that Indian students had "colluded" with staff to identify as coloured to gain entry, for a fee.

A fourth year student was reportedly arrested and charged with fraud last year for allegedly faking a matric certificate to get into the medical school, but the charges were dropped after the whistleblower retracted the complaint, IOL reported.

The university is also investigating the "syndicate" internally.