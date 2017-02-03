Hip-Hop Meets R&B And Dancehall With Nomuzi Mabena's Latest Release

Nomuzi Mabena (known as Moozlie) dropped her new track Ride Or Die featuring Yung Swiss last night. The local queen of hip-hop, who has been praised for the role she has taken on in the industry released the track at midnight on her social media platforms. Described as a "fusion of R&B, hip-hop and dancehall", the track has Moozlie's characteristic not-to-be-messed-with swagger and the sound is reminiscent of a Caribbean feel that wouldn't be out of place on a Nicky Minaj album.

She released the song under her eponymous label, Nomuzi Mabena Music, which she started last year following her departure from Cash Time Life, the record label owned by Thabiso Khati. Her debut in 2015 on Kid X's track Se7en thrust Mabena -- who is also a television presenter -- into the spotlight on the hip-hop scene and she hit the ground running.

It's 2017 and the only thing on my mind right now is NEW MUSIC!!😍😍🙏🏾🙏🏾🚀🚀 Can't wait for you guys to hear what I've been working on😬 This year we going all the way UP!! #NomuziMabenaMusic 📸: @welcometoromesa A photo posted by Moozlie (@moozlie) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:44am PST

In an Instagram post from the beginning of 2017, Mabena made it clear that her focus for the year is about creating, collaborating and releasing new music. It seems she's right on track.