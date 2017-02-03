Kenny Kunene Is The Latest To Venture Into The Information Wars

Kenny Kunene is the latest to delve into the "information wars" engulfing South Africa at the moment with the launch of Weekly Xposé. According to amaBhungane, the flamboyant businessman confirmed that he is the founder behind the site that has published stories targeting the Economic Freedom Fighters for losing its revolutionary bite, and claiming at all of Twitter is "paid Twitter".

The Mail & Guardian reported that the person who had registered the domain name was Himanshu Tanwar, "an employee of FutureTeQ, the company that designed the websites for Gupta-family outlets The New Age and ANN7. For two years before that, he was employed by the Gupta-owned Sahara computer group."

After some pressing questioning from amaBhungane and the M&G, the site published a story on Wednesday dismissing "white-owned media."

"Barely two weeks after entering the media landscape, Weekly Xposé has become the target of mainstream media who are doing everything to discredit the website," the story said.

"This week, we became the target of a Mail & Guardian and AmaBhungane investigation. This comes before the official launch of Weekly Xposé, which is still running on a trial basis before an official public launch due in the next few weeks."