Trevor Noah, Pearl Thusi And Wayde Van Niekerk May Be American Kids' Favourite Stars

Nickelodeon announced the nominees for the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards with "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, actress Pearl Thusi, and Olympic gold medalist and 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk cracking the nod as some of kids' favourite stars from around the world. They have been nominated in the new Favourite African Star category alongside Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, Nigerian actress Funke Akindele Bello, and Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Both Thusi and Noah call New York City home at the moment, with Thusi living there as she films TV show "Quantico" and Noah hosts "The Daily Show".

🚕 !!!! A photo posted by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

Van Niekerk, South Africa's sportsman of the year and sports star of the year, is gearing up for new challenges in 2017 after his record-breaking run at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. With his focus on the 400m and now 200m distance, it is possible that he may come up against hero Usain Bolt at the World Championships in August 2017.

"long live the idols, may they never be your rivals." 🎵🎶J Cole. Inspiration. TB😏 A photo posted by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Nov 23, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

As well as Favourite African Star, this year's ceremony will feature nine new categories including Favourite Frenemies, Most Wanted Pet and #Squad. To vote for either Noah, Thusi or van Niekerk to bring their "blimp" trophy to South African soil, tweet @NickAfrica or tag Nickelodeon Africa on Facebook with the hashtag #KCAAfricanStar and their names as hashtags (#TrevorNoah, #PearlThusi, #WaydevanNiekerk). You can also vote on the Kids' Choice Awards site.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by WWE star John Cena on 11 March in Los Angeles and will air on Nickledeon (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308) on Wednesday 15 March 3:40pm.