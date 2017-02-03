All Sections
    Tumelo Mothotoane Is Back In SA, And Will Be Back On Our Screens On Monday

    Tumelo says her experience in Russia has been nothing short of educational and that it has pushed her to look at everything with a global perspective.

    03/02/2017 14:29 SAST
    SUPPLIED
    Photo by: Namile Mkhize

    Tumelo Mothotoane, is back in South Africa and she will be on our home screens on Monday, February 6, with a new live show called "Daily Thetha", which she will be co-hosting with Kini Shandu. The show will run from Monday through to Thursday every morning at 11am. Tumelo said to HuffPost SA that she has always wanted to invest in the African continent and to bring back home the expertise and skills which she has been exposed to.

    Many of her industry friends have enthusiastically welcomed her back and cannot wait to watch the show.

    Tumelo was a current affairs host on "Sunday Live", before leaving South Africa to join the news channel Russia Today TV as the channel's International news correspondent in Europe.

    Tumelo says her experience in Russia has been nothing short of educational and that it has pushed her to look at everything with a global perspective. "I'm looking forward to investing back in my country while still collaborating with global broadcasters."

    Mothotoane, who has also acted as news anchor on SABC News and host of One Day Leader, took to social media to announce the exciting news of her return to our home screens. Her journey started on Soweto TV as on a show called "Sistas", she spent three years on this young woman empowerment show with the aim to embrace all young women's voice.

    We have no doubt that she will bring back a wealth of knowledge and an overall new perspective to the South African audience from her time in Europe.

