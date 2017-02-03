Tumelo Mothotoane Is Back In SA, And Will Be Back On Our Screens On Monday

Tumelo Mothotoane, is back in South Africa and she will be on our home screens on Monday, February 6, with a new live show called "Daily Thetha", which she will be co-hosting with Kini Shandu. The show will run from Monday through to Thursday every morning at 11am. Tumelo said to HuffPost SA that she has always wanted to invest in the African continent and to bring back home the expertise and skills which she has been exposed to.

Hello South Africa - I am BACK on your screens with a new weekday Talkshow! From the 6th February 2017, We go live every Monday to Thursday at 11AM LIVE on SABC 1 with @kinishandu #DailyThetha #InvestingInAfrica #IMissedHome ❤🎬🎥📹🙌🙌 A video posted by Tumelo Mothotoane (@_tumelom) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:25am PST

Many of her industry friends have enthusiastically welcomed her back and cannot wait to watch the show.

Congratulations Tumelo! I'm excited to see you back on our screens again. All the best for Monday ❣️ https://t.co/qHYoe6f8O4 February 3, 2017

HEY NOW!!! Host of your brand new Talk Show on SABC 1 #DailyThetha starting this coming Monday, 11-12PM every Mon-Thursday. WASHA!!!💣💣🔥🎬🎬 pic.twitter.com/SFot5BQnQF — Siphiwo Nzawumbi (@SiphiwoNzawumbi) February 3, 2017

Tumelo was a current affairs host on "Sunday Live", before leaving South Africa to join the news channel Russia Today TV as the channel's International news correspondent in Europe.

Tumelo says her experience in Russia has been nothing short of educational and that it has pushed her to look at everything with a global perspective. "I'm looking forward to investing back in my country while still collaborating with global broadcasters."

Mothotoane, who has also acted as news anchor on SABC News and host of One Day Leader, took to social media to announce the exciting news of her return to our home screens. Her journey started on Soweto TV as on a show called "Sistas", she spent three years on this young woman empowerment show with the aim to embrace all young women's voice.

We have no doubt that she will bring back a wealth of knowledge and an overall new perspective to the South African audience from her time in Europe.