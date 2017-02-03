U.S. Radio Stations Are Being Hacked To Play A 'F**k Donald Trump' Track Repeatedly

Small radio stations in South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky have been hacked to repeatedly play "FDT" (or "Fuck Donald Trump") over and over again, reports Buzzfeed.

After the hacking incident, Sunny 107.9 president and majority shareholder Frank Patterson addressed the matter in a since-deleted Facebook post captured by Buzzfeed: "This is NOT our broadcast!" he wrote. "We at WFBS do not take political views! The FCC and WFBS are working to fix this situation ASAP."

"OK, not funny. some one has hacked into out transmitter tower, and the FM was playing a mp3 clip repeatedly of %$^# Donald Trump," Crescent Hill Radio grumbled on Facebook, according to Indiana's Courier-Journal.

The perpetrators apparently hijacked the station broadcasts using a device known as a Barix Exstreamer, an unsecured audio transmitter used by each of the affected stations. The company's founder Johannes Rietschel told BuzzFeed that the Exstreamer is not meant to be connected to the internet, "something he compared to leaving a door unlocked." Such unsecured instruments can be located with a special search engine.

"With significant interest to take over the devices for political messages or even blackmailing, there will be more takeovers and maybe even 'hacks,'" Rietschel said.