Mariah Carey Wears Fishnets, Heels At The Gym Because She's Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has brought the cabaret to the gym.
In provocative Instagram images posted Thursday, the singer wore fishnet stockings and stiletto heels to work out.
While we appreciate that the footwear is the sporting brand Puma (Fenty), we're still not convinced that this passes muster as training gear.
But then again, she is Mariah Carey and we're not.
Carey on Thursday also released her new song with rapper YG titled "I Don't," which is reportedly inspired by her broken engagement with Australian businessman James Packer.
Coincidence? Hmm.
h/t People
