All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Mariah Carey Wears Fishnets, Heels At The Gym Because She's Mariah Carey

    You keep on being you, Mariah.

    04/02/2017 07:52 SAST | Updated 29 minutes ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

    Mariah Carey has brought the cabaret to the gym.

    In provocative Instagram images posted Thursday, the singer wore fishnet stockings and stiletto heels to work out.

    While we appreciate that the footwear is the sporting brand Puma (Fenty), we're still not convinced that this passes muster as training gear.

    But then again, she is Mariah Carey and we're not.

    Climb every mountain @gunnarfitness

    A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

    We must we must ... ;) @gunnarfitness

    A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

    Running amok. @gunnarfitness

    A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

    Carey on Thursday also released her new song with rapper YG titled "I Don't," which is reportedly inspired by her broken engagement with Australian businessman James Packer.

    Coincidence? Hmm.

    h/t People

    MORE: Black Women Celebrities Entertainment Mariah Carey Pop Music