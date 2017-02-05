All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Appeals Court Denies Request To Restore Trump's Immigration Ban

    The order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days.

    05/02/2017 13:18 SAST | Updated 8 minutes ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    REUTERS
    Attorneys volunteer their services at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after a federal judge in Washington state issued a nationwide stop of the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order in Dallas, Texas.

    A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied an emergency appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice to restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.

    "Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said.

    It said a reply from the Department in support of the emergency appeal was due on Monday.

    The Department filed the appeal a day after a federal judge in Seattle ordered Trump's travel ban to be lifted. The president's January 27 order had barred admission of citizens from the seven nations for 90 days.

    MORE: Donald Trump Politics Travel Ban