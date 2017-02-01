All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • FOOD

    How To Say 20 Of The Hardest Foods To Pronounce

    Par-mee-djah-no Rehd-djah-no

    02/02/2017 02:23 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    The Vietnamese soup, pho, is pronounced 'fuh'.

    Ever been to a swanky party where they had one of those fancy big profiterole cakes in a pyramid, drizzled with toffee? That's called a Croquembouche. It is pronounced croc-en-boush.

    That's not the only food related word that toys with the tongue. Ever wanted to order a tuna salad but you didn't know how to say Nicoise, so you went for the chicken instead? Don't worry, we got you.

    Below are 20 of the hardest words to pronounce, and the correct way to say them.

    Sousvide Tools

    Infographic from Sousvide Tools


    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    Visit HuffPost Australia's profile on Pinterest.

    MORE: Cooking Drink Eating-Out Food Pronounce Pronounciation Prounciation