Work Hard Now Or Lose Gauteng In 2019, Mashatile Warns ANC

Dr Gwen Ramokgopa (left), Paul Mashatile (centre) and Winnie Madikizela Mandela during 105th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the African National Congress (ANC) on January 06, 2017 in Soweto.

African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng leader Paul Mashatile has urged his colleagues to go on the offensive to regain control of local councils lost to the Democratic Alliance (DA), reported the Sunday Times.

"Muddling along as before might see us lose Gauteng in 2019, with some commentators even predicting the possibility of the ANC being out of power nationally in 2024," Mashatile is reported to have said in a prepared speech to a closed-door meeting seen by the Sunday Times. The speech was for a provincial executive committee meeting on Friday.

"There is a need for the ANC to come up with strategies to unseat the current [DA-led] governments and regain power."