David Makhura, South Africa Demands Answers From You

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is facing more "heat" over his role in the deaths of 94 mentally ill patients who died after being moved from healthcare provider Life Esidimeni to discredited NGOs, The Star reported on Monday.

This is because the DA's Jack Bloom has asked for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's oversight committee on the Premier's Office to look into Makhura's role, the paper said.

Bloom has reportedly asked that Makhura and top officials appear before the committee to report on timelines around the transfer of the patients. While the committee did not have the power to sanction Makhura itself, The Star said it could put pressure on him to take responsibility.

Makhura's spokesperson told The Star that the Premier would account to the committee.

Meanwhile, The Star reported that the police will meet with provincial investigators today to decide how to proceed with criminal investigations.