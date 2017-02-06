All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    David Makhura, South Africa Demands Answers From You

    Calls for Makhura to resign and to be held accountable for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy gain momentum

    06/02/2017 09:17 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter
    Twitter

    Gauteng Premier David Makhura is facing more "heat" over his role in the deaths of 94 mentally ill patients who died after being moved from healthcare provider Life Esidimeni to discredited NGOs, The Star reported on Monday.

    This is because the DA's Jack Bloom has asked for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature's oversight committee on the Premier's Office to look into Makhura's role, the paper said.

    Bloom has reportedly asked that Makhura and top officials appear before the committee to report on timelines around the transfer of the patients. While the committee did not have the power to sanction Makhura itself, The Star said it could put pressure on him to take responsibility.

    Makhura's spokesperson told The Star that the Premier would account to the committee.

    Meanwhile, The Star reported that the police will meet with provincial investigators today to decide how to proceed with criminal investigations.

    MORE: News Politics