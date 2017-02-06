Dudu Myeni Is In Hot Waters With Potential Corruption Charges On The Boil

The Democratic Alliance(DA) will ask Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate allegations that South African Airways(SAA) chair, Dudu Myeni is liable for "flagrant abuse of public funds" in her capacity as Mhlathuze Water Board chairwoman, Business Day reported on Monday.

In November 2016, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg found that the extension of Myeni's term as chair of the water board was unlawful. She also serves as chair of the SAA board.

On Sunday, City Press reported on trips taken by Myeni as chair of the water board, totalling more than R670 000. This allegedly includes spending on five-star hotels, business class travel, a limousine ride and hotel room service.

According to Business Day, the DA's spokesperson on human settlements, Tania Baker said, "This extravagant expenditure was allowed even though Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan had announced cost-cutting, which limited air travel, car hire, accommodation and conferences."

Baker also reportedly said Myeni should not have been allowed to be chair of the water board after the high court ruling.

She said the water board's annual reports from 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 showed that Myeni was paid R538 000 in 2015 and R508 000 in 2016. Baker reportedly said that since her appointment was unlawful from 2015, she should pay back the full R1 046 000/

According to Business Day, Baker wrote to Water and Sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane asking for an investigation, but had received an "unsatisfactory" response with no clarity on whether any steps would be taken.