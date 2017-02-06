All Sections
    Joost Van Der Westhuizen Dies At 45

    Van der Westhuizen is widely regarded as one of rugby's finest-ever scrum halves.

    06/02/2017 14:24 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Reuters Photographer / Reuters

    Former Springbok scrum half Joost van der Westhuizen died on Monday. He was in critical condition in a Johannesburg hospital over the weekend, and was on life support. He was 45 years old.

    The J9 Foundation, which he helped set up, asked that the Van der Westhuizen's family's privacy be respected.

    Van der Westhuizen, who has been fighting motor neuron disease since 2011, played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003.

    He scored a then-Springbok record 38 tries and is widely regarded as one of the game's finest-ever scrum halves.

