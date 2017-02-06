Mkhwebane Tells 702 She Has Nothing Against Madonsela

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has again denied reports of bad blood between her and her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela.

Speaking to talk radio 702's Xolani Gwala on Monday morning, Mkhwebane insisted she did not "attack" Madonsela when she revealed that Madonsela's gratuity package had been docked, owing to an incident when an official car was damaged.

Madonsela accused Mkhwebane of peddling false news, adding that Mkhwebane had cancelled a handover meeting between the two. Madonsela said their relationship was difficult.

But on Monday, Mkhwebane said, "From my side, [our relationship] is cordial. I have nothing against her."

She would not comment on the controversy over the car or the cancelled handover meeting. She said the chief executive of the public protector's office was dealing with the car matter.

"From my side I have no issues with Ms Madonsela. The country has very serious challenges, there is lots of corruption and maladministration, and I need to make sure I serve South Africans, so let's work together to make our country better," Mkhwebane said.

Asked if she was trying to unravel Madonsela's legacy or "build on it" by Gwala, Mkhwebane again said she would not comment, insisting she was focusing on doing her work.

Mkhwebane also denied allegations that she is a supporter of President Jacob Zuma.

She also said that she was still seeking legal advice on whether or not to oppose a legal challenge to the State of Capture report. However, she said she supported a recommendation in the report that a judicial commission should be instituted into allegations of state capture. However, she stressed that the only reason she supported this recommendation was because of capacity constraints in the Public Protector's office.