Mosebenzi Zwane Must Give 'More Carrot' And 'Less Stick' To The Mining Industry

"Government is taking, but not giving" analysts say of the mining industry.

Analysts have called for support for the mining industry, as well as more certainty on what will happen with the new mining charter from mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane, when he addressed the 2017 Mining Indaba on Monday, Fin24 reported.

Peter Leon, global co-chair of Herbert Smith Freehills told Fin24 that the industry needed "less stick" and "more carrot" from Zwane.

"Let's have a fresh start... The Department of Mineral Resources makes more and more demands on the industry. Government is taking, but not giving," Leon told Fin24.

Chamber of Mines President Mike Teke told the publication that the industry wanted support from the minister so that it did not miss another resources boom, adding that the industry needed regulatory certainty.

He said certainty was needed regarding changes to the mining charter. The Chamber reportedly supports the "once empowered always empowered" principle, but the department took a different view.

Cadiz Corporate Solutions' Peter Major told Fin24 that Zwane should focus on job creation in the industry rather than areas which were the industry's domain.

Zwane is due to address the Indaba after 9am on Monday.