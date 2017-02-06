Somali Nationals In South Africa are Fearing For Their Lives Following 11 Murders

11 Somalians were killed in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Makhaya townships in the last month and fears are mounting that Somali nationals are being targeted according to the Cape Times on Monday.

The paper quoted a police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana as saying that three of these killings took place last Thursday "at about the same time within the space of about five minutes".

According to the report, all three of the deceased were Somali shopkeepers in their 20s. They were all shot at their shops. No arrests have yet been made.

The Save Somali Community (SSC) told the Cape Times that it feared that Somalis were being targeted. Somalis are reportedly too afraid to step outside their shops.

While the motives for the killings are unclear, with police reportedly unable to comment on the investigations, the SSC's Abdi Alas Gure told the paper that "it is a big concern for us all".

He said it appeared as if Somali shopkeepers were being victimised. Gure told the paper that the SSC had also received reports that shopkeepers were being targeted in Gugulethu.

And there had been a spate of robberies at Somali businesses, the Cape Times reported.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut told the paper that the most common motive for the murder of Somali nationals was robbery.

"Before, all shops used to be targeted including those owned by locals, but now it's only Somali shops that are being targeted," Traut told the Cape Times.