Super Bowl LI Ads Trolled Donald Trump All Night

While the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons pounded on each other during Super Bowl LI, Donald Trump took an even bigger beating during the commercial breaks.

From immigration and inclusion to bad hair, brands weren't shy about sharing their opinions. Here are the ads that trolled Trump throughout the night:

Budweiser - "Born The Hard Way" Immigrants, they get the job done. 84 Lumber - The Entire Journey The "controversial" ad's end was reportedly banned for commenting on Trump's promised border wall. Coca-Cola - "America the Beautiful" Our diversity is our strength. America The Beautiful #SuperBowl #Coke pic.twitter.com/vhEBvJQ38d — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 6, 2017 Together is beautiful. Airbnb - "We Accept" Acceptance starts with all of us. #weaccept pic.twitter.com/btgqyYHVTK — Airbnb (@Airbnb) February 6, 2017 "Acceptance starts with all of us." Ford - Go Further Is that a kite or a pride flag? Audi - "Drive Progress" Progress is for everyone. At Audi, we are committed to equal pay for equal work. #DriveProgress pic.twitter.com/pF0t14ido8 February 6, 2017 Equal pay for equal work. It's A 10 Hair Care - "4 Years Of Awful Hair" Hair we go.

