Super Bowl LI Ads Trolled Donald Trump All Night

While the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons pounded on each other during Super Bowl LI, Donald Trump took an even bigger beating during the commercial breaks.
From immigration and inclusion to bad hair, brands weren't shy about sharing their opinions. Here are the ads that trolled Trump throughout the night:
Budweiser - "Born The Hard Way"
84 Lumber - The Entire Journey
Coca-Cola - "America the Beautiful"
Our diversity is our strength. America The Beautiful #SuperBowl #Coke pic.twitter.com/vhEBvJQ38d— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 6, 2017
Airbnb - "We Accept"
Acceptance starts with all of us. #weaccept pic.twitter.com/btgqyYHVTK— Airbnb (@Airbnb) February 6, 2017
Ford - Go Further
Audi - "Drive Progress"
Progress is for everyone. At Audi, we are committed to equal pay for equal work. #DriveProgress pic.twitter.com/pF0t14ido8— Audi (@Audi) February 6, 2017
It's A 10 Hair Care - "4 Years Of Awful Hair"
This story is developing ...