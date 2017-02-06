Super Bowl LI Ads Trolled Donald Trump All Night

All Sections
    While the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons pounded on each other during Super Bowl LI, Donald Trump took an even bigger beating during the commercial breaks.

    From immigration and inclusion to bad hair, brands weren't shy about sharing their opinions. Here are the ads that trolled Trump throughout the night:

    Budweiser - "Born The Hard Way"

    Immigrants, they get the job done.

    84 Lumber - The Entire Journey

    The "controversial" ad's end was reportedly banned for commenting on Trump's promised border wall.

    Coca-Cola - "America the Beautiful"

    Together is beautiful.

    Airbnb - "We Accept"

    "Acceptance starts with all of us."

    Ford - Go Further

    Is that a kite or a pride flag?

    Audi - "Drive Progress"

    Equal pay for equal work.

    It's A 10 Hair Care - "4 Years Of Awful Hair"

    Hair we go.

    This story is developing ...

