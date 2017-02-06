The Best Party Trick We've Seen? These Cream Cheese Pastries.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Cream-cheese pastries recipe

Ingredients:

1-2 sheets ready-made puff pastry

25ml basil or coriander pesto

handful of baby tomatoes, sliced

1 tub cream cheese

50g feta cheese

1 chicken breast fillet, sliced

1 ripe avocado pear, peeled and sliced

micro herbs, to serve

Instructions:

1. Unroll the pastry onto a clean surface. Use a ruler and sharp knife to cut the pastry into rectangles. Put the rectangles onto a greased and lined baking tray.

2. Use the knife to mark a border around the edge of each rectangle (don't cut right through). Use a fork to prick the pastry on the inside of the border of each rectangle.

3. Bake in preheated oven at 180oC for 15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed up and golden. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

4. Mix the pesto and tomatoes together and set aside.

5. Once pastry has cooled spread the cream cheese into the middle of each rectangle. Top some with the tomatoes and feta and some with sliced chicken and avocado. Garnish with micro herbs and serve immediately.