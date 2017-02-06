Why Phahlane Wants O'Sullivan Indicted From An IPID Probe Into Him

Acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane is seeking to interdict forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan from being involved in IPID investigations against him.

Phahlane has retained the lawyers who previously represented Czech criminal Radovan Krejcir, BDK Attorneys.

The papers were on Monday served on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), O'Sullivan, an employee at his company, Sarah Trent, and Magistrate JR Tsatsi.

Phahlane says O'Sullivan has been targeting him and has the ear of IPID head Robert McBride. Phahlane denies any wrongdoing.

He is being investigated for allegedly defeating the ends of justice and corruption related to the building of his personal house and the ownership of cars, which appear to be beyond his means. O'Sullivan is the complainant in both matters.

"O'Sullivan has unlawfully inveigled his way into what otherwise should be an independent investigation ... and is unlawfully pursuing a scheme of publicity seeking, mostly for himself. He is unlawfully attaching himself to IPID as if he were a member of the SAPS and a member of IPID."

Phahlane says that while he welcomes the lawful IPID investigation, he does not want the case "subverted and manipulated by a private individual for his own personal gain and profit".

"I have also become the target of a media frenzy," he says.

He refers to emails he received from O'Sullivan which he says contain claims of corruption against SAPS officials. O'Sullivan threatens him to do his bidding or face the consequences.

Phahlane says he felt the emails were coming from an "unbalanced individual" who asked to meet him so he could discuss corruption allegations against now retired police Lieutenant General Vinesh Moonoo.

"I respectfully submit that if the national commissioner were to react to every nutcase's emails that are directed to him... this would be a waste of time of a national resource."

Phahlane says O'Sullivan has a "messianic view" of himself.

Phahlane attached media articles related to the cases against him and the search warrant of his house. They show how the media was carefully stage managed, he claims.

He claims IPID and O'Sullivan notified the media of the search of his house, which was conducted last month. Investigators found an R80,000 sound system, which was apparently from the director of a company that supplied chemicals to the SAPS.

Phahlane said he paid for the sound system himself, and for his house and cars. An independent investigation would prove this, he says.

The relief Phahlane seeks also includes that the search and seizure warrant Magistrate Tsatsi issued for his Sable Hills Waterfront Estate home be reviewed and set aside.

Read the Affidavit here

Read the Notice of Motion here

