SA Post Office Warns Of New Scam With Parcels

SA Post warns against people who want customers to pay R2,500 for parcel delivery.

The SA Post Office warns the public to be on alert for a parcel delivery scam designed solely to steal their money.

Clients of the Lesotho Postal Services who are being contacted by imposters who claim to be SA Post Office employees, and inform them that a parcel intended for delivery to such a clients is kept by the SA Post Office and ready for delivery.

Clients are then, however, informed that such a parcel will only be released once a certain amount has been paid. Instances have been reported where clients are "required" to pay an amount of R2,500 into a (fraudulently opened) bank account before releasing such parcels.

The SA Post Office warns members of the public to be on the alert when they receive such communication – telephone calls or emails.

The SA Post Office and the Lesotho Postal Services do not require customers to make any deposit of funds into bank accounts before releasing parcels – formal procedures are followed to inform clients of a parcel that is to be collected.

Members of the public who have such information are requested to call the police or the Post Office's Crime Buster Hotline on 0800 020 070.

The SA Post Office advises the public to ignore communication of this nature. The public is urged to be vigilant and not unwittingly be enticed in depositing any money on receiving such calls. If in doubt, call your local post office or the Customer Services Help Desk. – Fin24