There Is A New Mandela On The Way

Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla and his wife Rabia are having a baby. In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the Mandelas said:

"We are excited beyond words today to be celebrating not only our first wedding anniversary but also the fact that we are expecting our first bundle of joy (in transit). Mvezo Komkhulu will once again experience the pitter-patter of a young Mandela's feet".

Rabia is Mandela's fourth wife.

We @rabiaclarke are exited beyond words today to be celebrating not only our first wedding anniversary but also the fact that we are expecting our first bundle of joy (in transit 😂😂😂😂😍😍😍😍). Mvezo Komkhulu will once again experience the pitter patter of a young Mandela's feet. It's been an amazing year. We are truly blessed, and very grateful for all the well wishes received. A photo posted by Nkosi Zwelivelile (@nkosizwelivelile) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:20am PST

According to The Times, Rabia was welcomed into the Mandela family a year after their marriage. The two were married in a traditional Muslim ceremony.

Before releasing their statement, the Mandelas posted a pic on Instagram of a pregnancy test, with the caption "Alhamdulillah", meaning praises to God, The Times reported.

ALHAMDULILLAH... A photo posted by Nkosi Zwelivelile (@nkosizwelivelile) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

While messages of congratulations flooded in, not everyone was happy for the Mandelas.

The Times reported that media personality Bridget Masinga responded, saying posting the pregnancy stick wasn't the most "appropriate" way of announcing the pregnancy.

"This is NOT how you break our news though. Kanti you are how??? A cute bootie or a baby dummy so much cuter, not a pee stick," she said.