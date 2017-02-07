TravelTuesday: Pack Your Bags For An All-In-One Family Holiday

Travel can be costly and there are often a number of elements to factor in when devising an itinerary for your trip. From daily meals to activities and shopping, you sometimes feel like you need a holiday from holidaying.

The solution to holidays without the headache was first thought up in 1950 by Belgian entrepreneur Gérard Blitz when he devised an all-inclusive holiday concept in some of the world's most beautiful destinations. More than 60 years later, Club Med has become the world leader in premium all-inclusive holidays aimed at couples, families and groups of friends, with more than 68 resorts in 26 countries.

"This year we are inviting guests to tap into their most amazing self – which is unleashed when on vacation and when the daily routine is swapped for soaking up the sun (or hitting the ski slopes) and for venturing into new adventures," says Lesego Matabane, marketing manager for Club Med Southern Africa. Whether you are looking to take on a ski slope or lounge on the beach, there is a tailor-made package to suit your needs. Each holiday package has everything covered – from all-day meals and drinks to activities and kids' clubs – and you won't need to take out your wallet for any of it.

The all-inclusive experience makes provision for everyone and makes for an ideal family holiday and there are more than 200 services at guests' disposal that represent the best of what each resort has to offer – from scuba diving and rock climbing to skiing and golfing. "Our resorts really are the perfect playground for adults and children alike," says Matabane. "A Club Med village is the perfect spot for stimulation, exploration, self-expression and physical activity," she adds listing activities like flying trapeze, hikes and creative workshops for younger resort guests.

Choosing an all-inclusive holiday package takes all the stress out of your breakaway. You just have to show up and be ready to tailor each experience to exactly what you are looking for. Now, where are those suitcases?