21 Tweets That Accurately Depict What South Africans Are Expecting From Tomorrow's Sona Speech

EFF leader Julius Malema during a two-day debate of President Jacob Zumaâs 2016 State of the Nation Address delivered last week on February 16, 2016 at Parliament in Cape Town.

South Africa's Parliament has become a great source of entertainment over the last couple of years -- even if this was not done intentionally. Some of the highlights must include the famous signal blocker incident, the battle for recognition between Baleka Mbete and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance's famous walkouts and of course, President Jacob Zuma's laughter.

This year, South Africans will await the State of the Nation Address (Sona) with bated breath. Last year, Congress of the People (COPE) left before the speech started, the EFF interrupted the president's speech with "Zupta must fall" chants and were ordered out of Parliament. It was then business as usual for Zuma.

In true South African spirit, #SONAPredictions is trending on Twitter and it's hilarious.