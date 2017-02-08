21 Tweets That Accurately Depict What South Africans Are Expecting From Tomorrow's Sona Speech

South Africa's Parliament has become a great source of entertainment over the last couple of years -- even if this was not done intentionally. Some of the highlights must include the famous signal blocker incident, the battle for recognition between Baleka Mbete and members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the Democratic Alliance's famous walkouts and of course, President Jacob Zuma's laughter.
This year, South Africans will await the State of the Nation Address (Sona) with bated breath. Last year, Congress of the People (COPE) left before the speech started, the EFF interrupted the president's speech with "Zupta must fall" chants and were ordered out of Parliament. It was then business as usual for Zuma.
In true South African spirit, #SONAPredictions is trending on Twitter and it's hilarious.
1. All of South Africa waiting for 7pm tomorrow like.
I'm just here for the drama... #SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/egaiRexHSF
2. Because we all know JZ's mannerisms would get us drunk fast.
Can we get the day after #SONA2017 as a public holiday as we will all be hung over
Any other #SONADRINKINGGAMES ?#sona #SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/fpJ3H5Pic6
3. This is when all the drama starts.
#SONAPredictions— Anathi* (@Annie_Siky) February 8, 2017
I wonder who will say Honourable Speaker first? pic.twitter.com/e1hPJk4LXg
4. Ssssshh Julius and friends. Asseblief.
Madam speaker will be blocking eff points of order like this #SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/pgrOKwczLd— black slayer✊✊✊📖♏♏ (@RMmatlou) February 8, 2017
5. Uhm, stop making up lines to cross madam speaker tu.
#SONAPredictions#SONA2017— Ntshuxeko Ndhlovu (@BlackkCellence) February 8, 2017
Speaker: Hon Malema u have crossed the line ✋
Juju: line? i dont see it,show me the line i crossed.😂
SANDF: pic.twitter.com/PT1BdHyXLj
6. Imma let you finish but just one question.
'Well done for finally paying back to money.'— TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) February 8, 2017
One more kweshin
Why did you LIE about not taking it?#SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/3u8DFCRSWw
7. 'Bring on your army, we have water bottles.'
#SONAPredictions— TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) February 8, 2017
'The pen is mightier than the sword.'
'Bottled water is mightier than a gun'
🙏 pic.twitter.com/30i6rBGFiM
8. 'Hawu but I didn't even say anything.'
The 441 soldiers when Julius Malema rise a point of order. #SONA2017 #SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/MzW1Hj30sd— IG:AdvBarryRoux (@Barry_Roux) February 8, 2017
9. That time the army is supposed to protect parly but JZ is too boring.
#SANDF listening to Gedleyihlekisa speak after chasing out #EFF for raising point of order #SONAPredictions #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/aNFqmSRwD2— Ke nna Segopotje (@Segopotje_) February 8, 2017
10. We've heard it all before - *Mary J. Blige voice*.
Lies,Lies,Lies,Lies,Lies and more Lies... 😴😴#SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/dF7qnGFcDp— Lungsta King, Jr (@lungsta_mk) February 8, 2017
11. "Why TF you lyin', why you always lyin? Mmmm oh ma gahd."
#SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/alx5n4PCxH— 17 🎂🎂🎂🎂 💃💃 (@PM_kukuterian) February 8, 2017
12. Surely someone has told him he can use his index fingers to push up his glasses? No?
Jacob Zuma will once again show a middle finger to the Students. #FeesMustFall #SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/YkLcfysWuv— IG:AdvBarryRoux (@Barry_Roux) February 8, 2017
13. We all know Julius Malema has everyones 'nudes'.
#SONAPredictions— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 8, 2017
Julius Malema will be releasing files like: pic.twitter.com/6hgg5HboYc
14. Hehehehehehehehehehehe
#SONAPredictions Another repeat of this: pic.twitter.com/iTYOGxOdEP— TweetGuru (@JustKholii_) February 8, 2017
15. Baleka Mbete fearing the EFF like...
A rare picture of madam speaker arriving at parly and sees EFF cars parked outside. #SONApredictions pic.twitter.com/Ry1WOAM5f4— KING 👑 (@sulezi10) February 8, 2017
16. With all the troops on the premises it might be a good idea to stretch in advance.
It's gone be a fight worth watching. The Deputy Speaker getting ready #SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/o7vdrJtIWZ— Mpinga (@SipheMacanda) February 8, 2017
17. EFF vs Madam Speaker on some...
#SONAPredictions: The EFF and Baleka Mbete sparring over points of order like... pic.twitter.com/re61mRoShU— GRANT (@TheGrantC) February 8, 2017
18. If the SABC feed is what you're watching, well then have some other channel on standby.
What we will see as soon as Julius gets on a mic #SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/EN86PFuhxd— Bjorn Moyo (@BjornMoyo) February 8, 2017
19. Lol ooooh so that's why the EFF leaves?
#SONAPredictions— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) February 8, 2017
The EFF will delay the SONA & have the president shook for first few minutes, then they all will leave & it gets boring.. pic.twitter.com/zEkr17x15C
20. Same ol' same.
"Compatriots, we are creating jobs and fighting corruption."#SONAPredictions pic.twitter.com/Hn9B81yOSw— [ ] (@jtkeays) February 8, 2017
21. "Find x" your damn selves, South Africa.
#SONAPredictions Jacob Zuma will give South Africans the middle finger as usual like😒👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DXaYMXESnZ— vusumzi (@vusumzi_t) February 8, 2017