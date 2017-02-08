Boity Thulo Is Ready To Take On A New Role In 'Rhythm City'

She's long been a sweetheart of South African TV and now actress and presenter Boity Thulo is ready to tackle a new challenge. Formerly of "Rockville" fame, Thulo is now set to join the cast of eTV's Rhythm City and will make her debut on Monday 10 April. She will play the role of feisty radio presenter Luscious Lu. "I've always played sweet, innocent characters that people assume I am," Thulo said in a statement. "This character is going to allow me to show people that I also have a bitchy side, just like everyone else."

Gearing up for the new role, Thulo has taken the "new year, new me" adage to heart -- with her recent Instagram posts showing her upping her health and fitness game.

Consistency and patience breeds pleasurable results! 💪🏾💋🔥 Another great session with @bronwyndean27, had to work extra hard because of the past weekend! 😖😫😅 #BTS💪🏾 #FightForYourHealth #BeYourOwnBodyGoals #OwnYourThrone👑 A photo posted by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

Her new fitness posts see Thulo in the gym, tackling different workouts and each day's posts features her "pick of the session". It is the perfect motivation to get into the gym -- or to get your own home training underway -- with the moves that are Thulo approved!

But working out is only half of the battle won -- the real gains are made in the kitchen. With the support of her trainer, Thulo makes sure to maintain a balanced diet as well.

The perfect example of "Love Lives Here". Guys my trainer is a gem. Every single week, she preps my meals from the kindness of her heart!😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/e8UEewP6e6 — Boity Thulo (@Boity) February 7, 2017

It's looking like 2017 is off to a superb start for the TV star and she couldn't look happier.