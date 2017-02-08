All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    In Conversation: Ferial Haffajee and Verashni Pillay Talk About Their SONA 2017 Predictions

    As Zuma practices his last SONA speech, we predict what you can expect from Parliament.

    08/02/2017 16:29 SAST | Updated 34 minutes ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

    As South Africa prepares for President Jacob Zuma's last SONA speech, HuffPostSA's Editor at Large Ferial Haffajee and Editor Verashni Pillay highlight the big points of focus for the opening of Parliament. From the unprecedented military presence to the topical theme of radical economic transformation, Haffajee and Pillay unpack the key issues for SONA 2017.

    MORE: Jacob Zuma Original Video Sona Video