In Conversation: Ferial Haffajee and Verashni Pillay Talk About Their SONA 2017 Predictions

As South Africa prepares for President Jacob Zuma's last SONA speech, HuffPostSA's Editor at Large Ferial Haffajee and Editor Verashni Pillay highlight the big points of focus for the opening of Parliament. From the unprecedented military presence to the topical theme of radical economic transformation, Haffajee and Pillay unpack the key issues for SONA 2017.
