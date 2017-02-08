Luis Suarez Sent Off, But Barcelona Are Through To The Copa Del Rey Final

The referee shows the red card to Luis Suarez (9) of Barcelona during the King's Cup match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain on February 7, 2017.

Barcelona are through to the finals of the Copa del Rey -- but barely as they finished the match against Atletico Madrid with nine men.

Luis Suarez scored the goal that saved Barcelona's cup run, and got the final red card of the game, getting the send-off in the 90th minute for a brutal elbow on the Atletico midfielder Koke.

However, after the game the Uruguayan striker laughed off the foul, claiming it was nothing.

"I'm laughing at that second yellow, it's not even a foul," he said to Gol TV. "I did absolutely nothing. I hope the club will appeal it.

"It's something which doesn't have an explanation. The referee hasn't given me one, like always, but we're already accustomed to this."

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto and Atletico's Yannick Carrasco were also sent off.

Substitute Kevin Gameiro both missed a penalty and scored the equalising goal for Atletico.

As things currently stand, Suarez will miss the final against either Celta Vigo or Deportivo Alavés, who play their second semi-final on Wednesday night.

Barcelona are aiming for a third straight cup triumph, and a record 29 in total.