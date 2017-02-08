Skip The Trifle At The Next Family Lunch And Try This Delicious Mango And Coconut Pudding Instead

Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

Mango and coconut pudding recipe

Ingredients:

2 cans mango slices in syrup, drained and syrup reserved

25ml gelatine powder

125ml coconut cream

60ml cream

squeeze of lemon juice

Instructions:

1. Blend the mango slices in a food processor until smooth.

2. Put the gelatine into a small jug and add 250ml of the reserved juice. Leave to stand for 1 minute.

3. Heat the syrup in the microwave for 2 minutes until the gelatine has dissolved. Stir well. Set aside to cool. Stir into the mango.

4. Mix the coconut cream, cream, lemon juice and mango mixture together. Pour into small moulds. Refrigerate until set.

5. To serve, hold a hot cloth over the mould for a few seconds. Invert and unmould onto serving plates.