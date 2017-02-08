All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Skip The Trifle At The Next Family Lunch And Try This Delicious Mango And Coconut Pudding Instead

    Mango in a cup with a cocoa kick in the mix.

    08/02/2017 09:29 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy.

    Mango and coconut pudding recipe

    Ingredients:

    2 cans mango slices in syrup, drained and syrup reserved

    25ml gelatine powder

    125ml coconut cream

    60ml cream

    squeeze of lemon juice

    Instructions:

    1. Blend the mango slices in a food processor until smooth.

    2. Put the gelatine into a small jug and add 250ml of the reserved juice. Leave to stand for 1 minute.

    3. Heat the syrup in the microwave for 2 minutes until the gelatine has dissolved. Stir well. Set aside to cool. Stir into the mango.

    4. Mix the coconut cream, cream, lemon juice and mango mixture together. Pour into small moulds. Refrigerate until set.

    5. To serve, hold a hot cloth over the mould for a few seconds. Invert and unmould onto serving plates.

