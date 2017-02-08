All Sections
    The 5 Biggest Flops from Zuma's Sona Speeches

    Eight speeches later, has President Jacob Zuma delivered on any of his Sona promises?

    08/02/2017 13:53 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    President Jacob Zuma is nearing the end of his second term as president. While there has been much focus on the scandals that have dogged his tenure, how has he fared on the policy front? We've evaluated all Zuma's State of the Nation addresses so far and assessed various promises made and whether his administration delivered on these. Watch our video of the top five flops of his presidency, and see below for the top successes.

    The 5 Biggest Flops from Zuma's Sona Speeches

