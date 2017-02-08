Watch This Kenyan Senator Shoot At Energy Company Boss At A Disputed Petrol Station

Nominated Kenyan senator Paul Njoroge has been arrested after firing his pistol at a group of people who were congregated around his petrol station in Naivasha town, about 80 kilometres north-west of the capital Nairobi.

According to Nairobi News, the "gun drama" happened on Tuesday, when rival gangs clashed just outside of the station operated by Njoroge.

"National Police Service spokesman George Kinoti said that the senator shot twice in the air," the paper reported.

However, video evidence posted on Facebook appears to show another story. Standing in front of Njoroge at the time is Vivo-Energy Kenya managing director Polycarp Igathe, who was on scene because the petrol station had not operated for three weeks, and apparently had no working capital, which is against Energy Regulation Commission rules. And Igathe is of the view that the senator shot at him.

A video posted on Facebook by NTV news anchor Larry Madowo shows Njoroge firing very close to Igathe. So close that the energy businessman flinches, and turns to ask the senator just what he was doing.

"Get out of here, I don't care," replies the senator.