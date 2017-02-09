All Sections
    • NEWS

    AKA Comes Out To Bat For The President After A Bruising SONA

    It seems President Jacob Zuma still has one fan...

    09/02/2017 22:58 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images
    HipHop Star AKA performs during the SuperSport and the PSL celebrate thriving 10-year partnership at the Sandton Convention Centre on January 28, 2017 in Sandton, South Africa.

    It is fair to say that President Jacob Zuma had a bad day on Thursday. His State of the Nation Address (Sona) did not go according to plan. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) managed to disrupt him again, for more than an hour, in spite of the presence of an unprecedented number of military and police personnel on the parliamentary precinct. The African National Congress (ANC) rally held afterwards did not draw the expected crowds of 30,000...

    But good news, Mr President! Hip hop star AKA took to Twitter after the Sona to express support for Zuma's... well. He said Zuma has created more black millionaires than any other president.

    He also said that everybody has gained from corruption...

    Which is not the most tactful defence of a president who has been so badly tainted by corruption scandal after scandal that the National Assembly descends into chaos every time he shows his face.

    You take what you can get, eh.

