Finger Licking Good? We Have A Chicken Recipe For That.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Quick sticky chicken recipe

Ingredients: 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Oven temperature: 180°C

Ingredients:

250ml tomato sauce

30ml cider vinegar

30ml Worcestershire sauce

50ml honey

10ml chicken spice or other spice blend or rub of your choice

8 chicken portions

oven-baked chips, to serve

Instructions:

1. Mix together all the ingredients except the chicken.

2. Put the chicken pieces in an ovenproof dish. Spoon the sauce over the chicken.

3. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes or until sticky and cooked through. Cook a tray of oven-baked chips alongside the chicken to serve.