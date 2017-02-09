All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Finger Licking Good? We Have A Chicken Recipe For That.

    Give your chicken a sauce to make that'll make it difficult for anyone to put down.

    09/02/2017 10:06 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    NEW! HIGHLIGHT AND SHARE
    Highlight text to share via Facebook and Twitter

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Quick sticky chicken recipe

    Ingredients: 6

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: 40 minutes

    Oven temperature: 180°C

    Ingredients:

    250ml tomato sauce

    30ml cider vinegar

    30ml Worcestershire sauce

    50ml honey

    10ml chicken spice or other spice blend or rub of your choice

    8 chicken portions

    oven-baked chips, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Mix together all the ingredients except the chicken.

    2. Put the chicken pieces in an ovenproof dish. Spoon the sauce over the chicken.

    3. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes or until sticky and cooked through. Cook a tray of oven-baked chips alongside the chicken to serve.

    MORE: Chicken Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Sticky Video