Finger Licking Good? We Have A Chicken Recipe For That.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Quick sticky chicken recipe
Ingredients: 6
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Oven temperature: 180°C
Ingredients:
250ml tomato sauce
30ml cider vinegar
30ml Worcestershire sauce
50ml honey
10ml chicken spice or other spice blend or rub of your choice
8 chicken portions
oven-baked chips, to serve
Instructions:
1. Mix together all the ingredients except the chicken.
2. Put the chicken pieces in an ovenproof dish. Spoon the sauce over the chicken.
3. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 40 minutes or until sticky and cooked through. Cook a tray of oven-baked chips alongside the chicken to serve.