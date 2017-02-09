LIVE BLOG: Parliament At The Ready For Jacob Zuma's SONA

Thousands of ANC supporters on the Grand Parade in Cape Town, where President Jacob Zuma will address supporters later tonight at a "People's Assembly".

We Don't Care If You Don't Like Zuma. You Have To Allow Him To Speak, Says The ANC

African National Congress (ANC) chief whip in Parliament Jackson Mthembu has urged opposition parties to behave when President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

Mthembu told The Huffington Post South Africa on Thursday that Zuma has a right to be in the National Assembly and those who fail to afford him the opportunity to carry out his duties should be disciplined in accordance with the rules.

"Whether you like the president or not, that's your business and we don't care. When you're in that Parliament, President Zuma is the president of the Republic. He has every right and every authority to come and address that Parliament as a person who needs to account to Parliament. He has every right and it's enshrined in the Constitution. If anybody wants to curtail that right, such a person must be dealt with in terms of the rules," he said.

The #SONA2017 red carpet is closed as we wait for proceedings to begin @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/agR029hUwU — Sarah Koopman (@sarah_koopman) February 9, 2017

The DA making sure they make a grand entrance, fromt he bottom of the red carpet slowly walking up to Poorthuis, where they will enter Parliament.

@MmusiMaimane has arrived with his fellow DA MPs holding this banner #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/VKakMA3KeF — Kaylee Kruser (@kayleekruser) February 9, 2017

Karabo Ngoepe, HuffPost SA's man in the National Assembly, writes:

"MP's are slowly starting to enter the chamber ahead of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address. Invited guests and dignitaries are starting to also trickle into the public gallery.

"Some MPs are busy taking pictures of their gorgeous attires. Hugs and kisses are flying everywhere with a little giggle and laughter in the background.

"Zuma's address tonight is expected to revolve around radical economic transformation, education and the national minimum wage just to mention a few."

Meanwhile, and given the white shirts from a couple of years back:

"She must always look better than I do, it would be a tragedy if she didn't" says @mgigaba of his wife #SONA2017 @HuffPostSA — Sarah Koopman (@sarah_koopman) February 9, 2017

Members of the crowd throwing objects sporadically. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/fp08W38frt — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) February 9, 2017

Police are struggling to contain ANC supporters. @HuffPostSA — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) February 9, 2017

A shirt in flames. For what you won't see near the red carpet follow @MarcDDavies. #SONA2017 https://t.co/OH5FBdEjCa — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 9, 2017

The ANC has indicated that "radical economic transformation" will be the main focus of the State of the Nation Address. We took to the streets of Johannesburg to ask South Africans: what does it mean?

Zuma Is Deploying Troops To Parliament During Sona, And We Should Be Worried

Pieter du Toit, HuffPost SA's Deputy Editor, writes: "South Africa, be afraid: this year's opening of Parliament might be the most militarised parliamentary event yet. Not even at the height of apartheid and the rule of P.W. Botha's securocrats, with the army engaged in Angola and ANC insurgents operating in townships, was parliament itself enveloped in such a heightened sense of security. The media will, for the first time in recent memory, be managed, chaperoned and boxed in, which will prevent it from reporting freely and accurately about what is sure to be an eventful evening."

Read the rest here.

Mpumelelo Mkhabela, from the University of Pretoria and a veteran political journalist writes on News24:

"Zuma's decision to deploy 441 soldiers in Parliament "to maintain law and order" came as a shock. Opposition parties are alarmed by this when no drastic decision was taken against him when he failed to fulfil his obligation to maintain the Constitution in the Nkandla matter. Only Zuma and his security advisors see a security threat that could undermine law and order during a joint sitting of a democratically elected Parliament.

"Calling in the SANDF is a graphic illustration of the real state of the nation according to Zuma. It is a state of the nation which, as he sees it, needs military, command-style leadership to fix; not the democratic-type order which by its very nature is noisy. The latter irritates Zuma. He feels abused."

Read the rest of his column here.

Dazzling white on the #SONA2017 red carpet as members of the SA Navy arrive for the evening's proceedings @HuffPostSA — Sarah Koopman (@sarah_koopman) February 9, 2017

From the #SONA2017 red carpet: Chief Mandla Mandela and wife Rabia Clarke. Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/DKK5uowjbu — Sarah Koopman (@sarah_koopman) February 9, 2017

The DA's Parliamentary Caucus are seemingly having their own social before Zuma's speech.

Listening to Mmusi Maimane talking about exactly what SA needs to do to make our country prosperous and successful for all. We need change pic.twitter.com/mfocOXmoee — Athol Trollip (@AtholT) February 9, 2017

.@MYANC supporters gathered in great numbers at the Grand Parade in Cape Town for the People's Assembly. @HuffPostSA pic.twitter.com/IHAOK5jzAt — Marc Davies (@MarcDDavies) February 9, 2017

From News24's James de Villiers:

"Protesters, some armed with sjamboks, are making their way through the city centre ahead of President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Some appear to be headed to the Grand Parade where the ANC is holding an event tying in with the SONA.

Others, with posters and signs, headed to the train station in Cape Town, bringing operations there to a halt.

Police officers at the scene appeared worried.

Earlier protesters, wearing ANC branded clothing, gathered in Adderley Street.

While EFF supporters gathered in nearby Church Street."

Concerned looking police officers at protestors in Train Station.

Police in riot gear outside the St George's Cathedral ahead of #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/R72UfAqi9b — Barbara Maregele (@barbaramaregele) February 9, 2017

16:45

Something deeply uncomfortable seeing children dressed in political party t-shirts shouting slogans in the street. #SONA2017 @News24 — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) February 9, 2017

School children start with song in Adderley street. Police boundary between them and EFF. @News24 #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/MoEiB9OXLv — James de Villiers (@pejames) February 9, 2017

We Track Five Years Of Presidential Addresses To The Nation https://t.co/XYWtDatb7o — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 9, 2017

One year later, President Zuma has yet to deliver on his promise of phasing out any of our failing SOEs. #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/VjBSG9bUoz — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 9, 2017

Dignitaries have started arriving at Poorthuis, the entrance to Parliament.

Jackson Mthembu Tells Us Just What Radical Economic Transformation Looks Like To The ANC

As the African National Congress (ANC) and government call for radical economic transformation, land remains a key element in attaining that goal. ANC chief whip of Parliament Jackson Mthembu said the land was needed to build the necessary industries that will drive that transformation. He further admitted that the current land restitution process has failed and that it is now time for change.

Read more here.

The EFF's populism seems to have swayed President Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma's ANC has never quite been able to reach consensus about the economy and policies needed to drive growth.

Shortly after Zuma's hodgepodge coalition evicted the so-called 1996 Class Project, with its macro-economics and tight rein on government spend, cartoonist Zapiro published a cartoon with Zuma standing over a truck (South Africa Inc) with two driver's seats looking in opposite directions, Pravin Gordhan (minister of finance) and Ebrahim Patel (minister of economic development) each behind a wheel.

"Hit it!" the president told his two economic ministers, from opposite ends of the scale of economic theory. Never the twain shall meet. And it never did.

Zuma's state of the nation address on Thursday will be heavy on rhetoric about radical economic transformation –- #RET as its doing the rounds on social media –- but light on detail.

Read more here.

Security personnel briefing at the Castle Of Good Hope by acting police commissioner General Phalane #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/kIithqHVHN — Sarah Koopman (@sarah_koopman) February 9, 2017

HuffPost SA's editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee writes:

"The more the State of the Nation Address becomes a battle-site for President Jacob Zuma, the more halting and staccato his planning and delivery of it becomes.

"It is now like a Cabinet management checklist, where ministers throw their best work at the presidency, and the speechwriters stay up for nights and days, trying to pull together what inevitably ends up as a dog of a speech.

"It is difficult to read and to follow, with no core message or appeal to the heart or to give a sense of what impels the president. Watching him for each of his eight addresses, one gets the sense he enjoys it less and less these days as delays and disruptions become the order of the day."

Read Ferial's analysis of Zuma's previous SONA's here.

