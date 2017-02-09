Mangosuthu Buthelezi Left Heartbroken After A Friend Tells Him To Leave Parliament For His Safety

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was left heartbroken when his friend told him to move from his seat in Parliament as it was about to get rough.

Speaking after the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, Buthelezi said he was heartbroken by the words uttered by the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi moments before violence broke out in the National Assembly.

"I'm very ashamed by the disruptions. Mr Ndlozi is a very close friend of mine and he suggested I should move from where I'm sitting because it was going to get rough. It told me that they came here planning to do this kind of thing," said Buthelezi.

The IFP leader stood up during proceedings asking the presiding officers where he should go before the violence broke out as he headed Ndlozi's warning.

"I'm being told to move from where I'm sitting because it's going to get rough. I don't know where to go," he said.

He was advised to sit down by the speakers as no violence was expected but that statement lasted for a few moments. He was ushered from harm's way before Parliament's security personnel entered the chambers to remove members of the EFF.

Fists and hard hats started flying as they were thrown out. The National Assembly soon resembled a wrestling ring during a royal rumble match. EFF members were carried out and pepper spray was used in the process. The smell lingered long after they were removed resulting in a few people including President Jacob Zuma coughing.

National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise at the end of the programme condemned the usage of pepper spray, saying it was never supposed to have entered Parliament's corridors.

Buthelezi said he had hopes that this year's proceedings would not be marred by violence. He said such scenes don't do the image of the country any favours in the eyes of the world.

"I was thinking that this kind of thing was going to stop. It really breaking my heart to see that it's getting worse. From the point of view of the image of the country, of us as a democracy, it does a lot of harm to us. If I was an investor in any country wanting to come here, I wouldn't be encouraged by scenes like these. I don't think it takes us forward to continue to do that. I hope they can learn that in a democratic society, people can agree without being disagreeable," he said.

Buthelezi praised President Jacob Zuma's economic transformation standpoint. He also welcomed government's commitment to addressing the university fee problem.

"When I came to Parliament I didn't expect fireworks from the Sona or anything that would impress me but I would say on the whole by and large, the programme was about transformation of the economy. That as a statement of intent can't be faulted. The concern of Fees Must Fall, he also mentioned some of the money set aside. It does indicate that young people are being heeded by the government," said Buthelezi.