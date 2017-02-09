Move Aside Comrade Bae, Parly Fans Have A New Crush: The UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa

Step aside Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The passionate Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson and parliamentarian has long had something of a fan base, who have dubbed him Comrade Bae.

A photo posted by Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi (@mbuyisenindlozi) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:04am PST

But recent parliamentary events have revealed a new favourite: MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa from the smaller United Democratic Movement (UDM), where he is also deputy president and his party's chief whip.

It's part of a rich history South Africans have of crushing on select parliamentarians. Till he left Parliament, Tim Harris from the Democratic Alliance was everyone's fave.

Now Kwankwa's fanbase is growing.

His story is particularly inspiring. Kwankwa grew up in crippling poverty in the Eastern Cape. When he moved to Cape Town he was homeless for a period. His first 10 days in the Mother City were spent sleeping in a rubbish tip, News24 reported in an interview with the MP. He found work as a cleaner and security guard, and started studying economics. He then spent some years working in the banking industry, before giving up the corporate world to become a politician in 2009.

"Anyone can overcome hardships," he has said. Indeed.

It's been a difficult and fraught State of the Nation address with unprecedented levels of violence. We needed this. Thank you UDM 🙏🏾

On a lighter note the only appealing thing in #SONA2017 is @N_Kwankwa. He got the sauce @UDmRevolution pic.twitter.com/MLMxt8ox3b — Delani Majola (@delani_m) February 9, 2017

Bae Nqaba Kwankwa is up😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ #SONA2017 Could watch him all night!! pic.twitter.com/e0rYVasPg6 — Cam (@CamModisane) February 9, 2017

#SONA2017 😍😍😍😍 Kwankwa I am ready to walk down the I do aisle with you. pic.twitter.com/i8lAH9oHxk — 🌵 (@Nocksolo) February 9, 2017

Plus there was advice.