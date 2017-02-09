One Word To Describe Thabo Mbeki's Face In The Gallery During Sona 2017 — Unimpressed

From the minute President Jacob Zuma walked through the doors of Parliament's chambers, it was clear he was not going to have an easy night. The Economic Freedom Fighters chanted "tsotsi", the ANC tried to shout "ANC" over them and everything went downhill from there. Watching from the gallery the whole time? Former President Thabo Mbeki — and he didn't look impressed at all.
Enough said.......... #SONA2017 pic.twitter.com/BNazsXPnAr
— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) February 9, 2017
Of course everyone tried to guess what Mbeki must be thinking to himself.
@ntlokom what most SANE ANC leaders are thinking, South Africa is in shambles!!— LONWABO (@Songezo_M) February 9, 2017
@ntlokom 🎶 That should be me, holding your hand— Cyndie143 (@Random_Cyndie) February 9, 2017
That should be me, making you laugh
That should be me, this is so sad
That should be me 🎶
@ntlokom @sherwiebp thinking.... bullshhh— tarnlee (@tarns88) February 9, 2017
We asked people to say what he was thinking in one word.
@huffpostsa mad!— Niamh O'Sullivan (@NiamhOSulliva10) February 9, 2017
This guy made a whole sentence one word. He's our favourite. 😂
@HuffPostSA "They-threw-me-out-for-this-disaster?" (That's one word! Lol)— Les Waldeck (@LesWaldeck) February 9, 2017