Police Have To Make ANC Supporters Behave As They Try To Force Their Way Past The Barricade At Sona

In the run-up to Thursday evening's State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Jacob Zuma, tight security was set up around the parliamentary precinct in central Cape Town. In the clear expectation of trouble from his political opponents, Zuma authorised the deployment of 441 soldiers to back up the police. But even Zuma's own supporters clashed with the police in late afternoon before the Sona started.
