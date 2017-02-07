These Stunning Images Show Kashmir Is A Magical Winter Wonderland Right Now

Shikara boats are moored the bank of Dal lake next to the snow clad mountains in Dal Lake on February 06, 2017 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Administered Kashmir, India. Cold weather continued in the Kashmir valley with most places in the state recording sub-zero temperatures.(Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)
Kashmir has always been beautiful but the heavy snowfall in the past month has transformed it into a dreamy winter wonderland. The valley, which recorded the heaviest snowfall in 25 years this January, is expected to receive more snow in the next few days.
Locals and tourists both have taken full advantage of the snow, and are making beautiful ice sculptures and playing snow games.
The locals call this harsh cold weather "chillai kalan", reported The Times of India, as it is reportedly indicative of a good rabi crop in the summer.
Here are some stunning images from Kashmir this year.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements.
Learn more