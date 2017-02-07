These Stunning Images Show Kashmir Is A Magical Winter Wonderland Right Now

Shikara boats are moored the bank of Dal lake next to the snow clad mountains in Dal Lake on February 06, 2017 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Administered Kashmir, India. Cold weather continued in the Kashmir valley with most places in the state recording sub-zero temperatures.(Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Kashmir has always been beautiful but the heavy snowfall in the past month has transformed it into a dreamy winter wonderland. The valley, which recorded the heaviest snowfall in 25 years this January, is expected to receive more snow in the next few days.

Locals and tourists both have taken full advantage of the snow, and are making beautiful ice sculptures and playing snow games.

The locals call this harsh cold weather "chillai kalan", reported The Times of India, as it is reportedly indicative of a good rabi crop in the summer.

Here are some stunning images from Kashmir this year.

A boatman ships people on a sunny day in Dal Lake after witnessing heavy snowfall from the past few days the weather is likely to improve in upcoming days says Meteorological department Kashmir. (Photo by Faisal Khan/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat next to the snow-capped mountains in Dal Lake on February 01, 2017 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Administered Kashmir, India. Cold weather continued in the Kashmir valley with most places in the state recording sub-zero temperatures. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Icicles hang from the trees in Tanmarg, about 34 kms north of Srinagar, following a fresh snowfall on January 18, 2017. / AFP / Tauseef MUSTAFA

Icicles hang from a roof top after seasons first snowfall on January 22, 2017 in Gulmarg, to the west of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, India. Skiers from around the globe have descended on the ski resort of Gulmarg, known for long-run skiing, snow-boarding, heli-skiing and steep mountains. Temperatures after seasons first snowfall in Srinagar dipped as low as minus 6.8 degree Celsius (19.79 Fahrenheit). (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Artists make snow sculptures after seasons first snowfall on January 22, 2017 in Gulmarg, to the west of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, India. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

Kashmiri children enjoy sledge ride near Gund, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Srinagar, on January 14, 2017 in Kashmir, India. Photo credit Imran Bhat / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A man and his daughter seen making their way through heavy snowfall, on January 6, 2017 in Kashmir, India. Photo by Owais Khursheed Shah / Barcroft Images

See more photos below: