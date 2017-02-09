This Power FM Tweet Fail Is Everything

We've all been there.

It seems someone treated the talk station's Twitter account as their own personal profile. The station has said it was hacked.

As they say, it goes down in the DMs ... and it seems that this eager tweeter -- or hacker -- possibly thought they were sending a direct message to a friend. Instead, they dropped some bombs about upcoming station changes on the Power FM timeline. Not only did the mystery tweeter hint at possible dismissals of well-known personalities, but they also made sure their plans for the weekend were in order. Marriage plans, in case you were wondering.

The epic fail tweet specifically mentioned Masechaba Ndlovu and Lawrence Tlhabane. Ndlovu currently hosts Power FM's POWER Life, a popular lifestyle show that deals with everything from sex to spirituality. Lawrence Tlhabane took over the breakfast show from heavyweight Tim Modise as POWER Breakfast co-host last year.

Power FM apologised to audiences.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Our Twitter handle was hacked an hour ago. We speedily recovered it. We apologize for the unfortunate interruption — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) February 8, 2017

Ouchie. Don't worry Power FM, it's happened to the best of us.