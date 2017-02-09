'What Is Experience Anyway' -- Benni McCarthy Of The Orlando Pirates Job

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza poses with Benni McCarthy during a press conference as McCarthy is unveiled as the Orlando Pirates new signing, on a two year deal, on August 02, 2011 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

It's tough being Bafana Bafana's all-time goalscorer. There you are, peacefully minding your own business, getting your UEFA Pro licence -- which means you'll be able to coach at the very highest level in Europe -- next thing you know, a faction of Orlando Pirates are pulling your name into discussions about the Orlando Pirates head coach vacancy.

Whether he wants it or not, the 39-year-old's name is now being talked about -- which inevitably invites the critics too. He has never coached any top side before, and that obviously counts against him.

McCarthy isn't too worried about it, though.

"People say that I'm inexperienced and that I have not coached or anything, but what is experience anyway? You've seen some of the best coaches in the business failing," he said to Soccer Laduma.

"So what does experience really mean? I mean, sometimes having all that experience but not knowing the culture and what it means to wear that shirt ... maybe that's what's missing and I think players can sense that. Players can feel if you genuinely know what it means to be involved in Orlando Pirates.

"I think the difference with me... yeah, I am inexperienced in that sense, but I know what it means for the fans, for the club – being that player and putting on that Pirates shirt knowing that it's a heavy burden upon you," he said.

Huh. It almost sounds like he isn't actually interested in the job at all. If you think about it, would you sink yourself into a thankless task in the Premier Soccer League, rescuing a team currently languishing in tenth position with four wins from 14 games this season, or would you wait a little bit, pass a few more exams and rather try your luck in Europe somewhere, where your magnificent playing career gives you the kind of name recognition that could open all kinds of doors for you?

Pirates are currently under the care management of Augusto Palacios, the head of development, after Muhsin Ertugral resigned late last year.