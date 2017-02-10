20 Hilariously Real Tweets About Trying To Be Healthy

In an ideal world, we'd all eat healthy foods, exercise regularly and prioritize our mental wellbeing. But sometimes that's easier in theory than in practice.

According to a recent study, only 2.7 percent of American adults hit all four key metrics of a healthy lifestyle, which include eating well, maintaining a healthy body fat percentage, exercising and refraining from smoking. And while physical activity guidelines suggest that we should all get 150 minutes of exercise per week, it looks like less than half of all American adults are actually meeting that goal.

If you're finding it difficult to commit to a healthy lifestyle, you're not alone. We've collected 20 spot-on tweets about the struggle that is trying to stay healthy in body and mind. If you're on a wellness journey, don't stress when you mess up ― sometimes laughter truly is the best medicine.