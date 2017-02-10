20 Hilariously Real Tweets About Trying To Be Healthy

In an ideal world, we'd all eat healthy foods, exercise regularly and prioritize our mental wellbeing. But sometimes that's easier in theory than in practice.
According to a recent study, only 2.7 percent of American adults hit all four key metrics of a healthy lifestyle, which include eating well, maintaining a healthy body fat percentage, exercising and refraining from smoking. And while physical activity guidelines suggest that we should all get 150 minutes of exercise per week, it looks like less than half of all American adults are actually meeting that goal.
If you're finding it difficult to commit to a healthy lifestyle, you're not alone. We've collected 20 spot-on tweets about the struggle that is trying to stay healthy in body and mind. If you're on a wellness journey, don't stress when you mess up ― sometimes laughter truly is the best medicine.
1
when u want to be vegan and u also want cheese pic.twitter.com/abaIZRoYHd— LUCY FORD (@lovelucyford) January 20, 2016
2
Buying a salad is all fun and games until you have to eat it.— Joanna Borns (@robotics) June 5, 2015
3
I suspect that low-carb diets work not because they are healthier, but because without carbs I simply lose the will to eat.— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 5, 2015
4
Going for a walk because I want to stay healthy. Taking along a box of M&M's because let's be honest here.— Kate Hall (@KateWhineHall) August 5, 2015
5
I didn't realise how good I was at yoga but I do number 13 all the time pic.twitter.com/zkOU3KRmSr— Rebecca Ross (@rebecaross) January 16, 2017
6
I'll have a salad but on top of a burger with cheese— DaddyJew (@DaddyJew) November 26, 2014
"So you want a cheeseburger?"
Yes but when you bring it to me say here's your salad
7
my new diet is not buying things at the store that make the cashier say wow someone's having a party— Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) June 26, 2016
8
I need a playlist for when I deeply consider going to the gym but then don't.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) July 2, 2015
9
putting mental health before my education is a good idea until it affects my education which affects my mental health which affects my educa— ♚JUNIORS♚ (@KidsOf2018) February 2, 2017
10
I like going for runs at night because the added fear of being murdered really does wonders for my cardio.— Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) January 7, 2015
11
I wish I loved exercise as much as I love napping 3 times a day and eating 5 times the suggested serving size.— anti joke apple (@antijokeapple) January 28, 2017
12
i would eat healthy but remember that time adam & eve ate an apple in the garden of eden & doomed all of humanity so idk better not risk it— no (@tbhjuststop) February 2, 2017
13
all this anxiety better be burning calories— meat with bangs (@AlexisGZall) February 2, 2017
14
Trying to eat healthy is like trying to eat healthy— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 31, 2017
15
I'm starving and I have a fridge full of healthy food and I don't want to eat any of it.— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) January 28, 2017
16
How do people work out with their hair down??? How do people work out in sweaters??? Also how do people work out— J (@BlochJamie) February 3, 2017
17
*sees skinny girl*— Thoughts (@LifelnWords) February 3, 2017
me: i'm never eating again!!!!
*me 5 minutes later* pic.twitter.com/jd0KkFQE8g
18
Friend: wanna go to the gym?— Russell Falcon (@RussellFalcon) February 4, 2017
Me:
pic.twitter.com/hSGqbTxsId
19
"If you don't get your lazy ass up and exercise" -myself to myself— IIana Ashton (@missashton_) February 2, 2017
20
Friend: How's that diet going?— Minou Clark (@MinouClark) January 31, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/C07keDRhhL