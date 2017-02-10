6 Reasons Why Working Out Is Way Easier When You Do It In A Group

Even if you started a new exercise regime with the best intentions, there are times when finding the motivation to maintain the momentum can be difficult. One of the best ways to help you get over that hump is to join a group activity like an exercise class at your local gym or a running club. Adding a social aspect to your workouts can help keep you interested and avoid the boredom that is often a stumbling block in staying the course.

According to Ceri Hannan, Virgin Active South Africa's national product development manager, there are several reasons why group training works best.

Discipline

Fun Group classes seem to have an infectious vibrant atmosphere, while solo workouts can be solemn affairs. Training collectively provides a shared purpose, people to laugh with as well as reassurance. Concentration On your own the intensity can waver, but a good instructor will keep you focussed throughout. You'll never get distracted by wondering which exercise to do next. Structure Group classes are designed to really optimise your time and to deliver all round benefits. You know the exercises are carefully structured, safe and professionally measured. Health A good class will include vital elements to avoid injury like properly warming up and cooling down. When training alone we often skip those steps. Variety If you are exercising at a gym, there will be a host of different classes you can try -- from functional training to yoga and pilates -- so you are able to vary your workouts to whichever intensity, style or outcome you choose. Chances are that you aren't the only one looking for something to jumpstart your exercise routine, so like-minded friends are going to be easy enough to find. You'll all thank each other soon!

A scheduled class is diarised and automatically leads to greater commitment. A big incentive is to not fall behind because of missing out on the new moves learned in the next class.