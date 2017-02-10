Creamy Mealie Pap With Spring Onion And Morogo. You Heard Right.

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Creamy mealie pap with spring onion and morogo

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 litre prepared vegetable or chicken stock

100g mealie meal

1 small bunch morogo or spinach, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, sliced

125ml sour milk or cream

Instructions:

1. Bring the stock to the boil in a saucepan. Add 2ml salt and stir in all the mealie meal.

2. Continue to cook, stirring, until the mixture thickens and is cooked through.

3. Stir in the morogo, spring onions and sour milk. Add a little more stock if the mixture becomes too thick. Serve as an accompaniment to a braai or with roast chicken or meat.