Easy Peasy Pumpkin Fritters: Try This Recipe

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Pumpkin fritters recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

Ingredients:

500g pumpkin cubes, cooked and mashed

15ml sugar

5ml ground cinnamon

100g cake flour

5ml baking powder

1 large egg, lightly beaten

sunflower oil, for frying

cinnamon sugar, lemon wedges or syrup, to serve

Instructions:

1. Put the mashed pumpkin into a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and the sugar, cinnamon, flour, baking powder and egg to the pumpkin.

2. Heat a layer of oil in a large frying pan and add spoonfuls of the pumpkin mixture. Cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes until browned. Turn the fritters over and cook on the other side. Remove from the pan and set aside. Repeat with the remaining batter.

3. Serve with cinnamon sugar and lemon wedges or syrup. Eat as a snack, dessert or accompaniment to curries or bobotie.