All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Easy Peasy Pumpkin Fritters: Try This Recipe

    Twenty minutes later and you'll be munching away.

    10/02/2017 14:47 SAST | Updated 32 minutes ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Pumpkin fritters recipe

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: about 10 minutes

    Ingredients:

    500g pumpkin cubes, cooked and mashed

    15ml sugar

    5ml ground cinnamon

    100g cake flour

    5ml baking powder

    1 large egg, lightly beaten

    sunflower oil, for frying

    cinnamon sugar, lemon wedges or syrup, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Put the mashed pumpkin into a bowl. Add a pinch of salt and the sugar, cinnamon, flour, baking powder and egg to the pumpkin.

    2. Heat a layer of oil in a large frying pan and add spoonfuls of the pumpkin mixture. Cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes until browned. Turn the fritters over and cook on the other side. Remove from the pan and set aside. Repeat with the remaining batter.

    3. Serve with cinnamon sugar and lemon wedges or syrup. Eat as a snack, dessert or accompaniment to curries or bobotie.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video