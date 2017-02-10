Gauteng Taxis Say They 'Can't Keep Beating Uber Drivers' And Will Develop Their Own App

A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London, Britain October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration

Metered taxi drivers are launching their own app in an attempt to compete with Uber, TimesLive reported. Taxi operators and business partners are due to meet next week to discuss the app, the paper said.

Clashes between metered taxi drivers and Uber drivers have become a regular feature in many cities, as metered taxi drivers say Uber is forcing them out of business.

Metered taxi drivers reportedly marched to the national department of transport in Tshwane this week demanding that Uber be expelled from the country.

Chairperson of the Gauteng meter association Reuben Mzayiya told TimesLive that violence against Uber drivers was not the solution.

"The reality is we don't want it but we have partnered with an IT company so that we can counter the app. We have realised that chasing and beating Uber drivers will land us with criminal records.

"Meter taxis are very sensitive and we are dealing with people who from overseas‚ and Uber is defiant and don't want to engage with us. What we cannot allow is this intrusion because Uber just came here without negotiating with us."

"We don't condone violence and I was in Pretoria and the reality is that in a situation like this it is difficult to control our members. The war against Uber will continue and in actual fact it is just the start‚" Mzayiya said.