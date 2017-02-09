Rihanna Dons A Green Wig For A Sultry New Photoshoot

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 24: Awkwafina and Rihanna seen at the 'Ocean's Eight' film set in Central Park on January 24, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Good girl gone green!

Rihanna switched up her usual look for what appears to be a green wig during a photoshoot in New York City Tuesday. The look is reportedly part of an upcoming spread for Paper magazine.

Stylist Farren Fucci posted photos and video from the shoot, which show Rihanna in a long green wig and a colorful $4,250 dress from Proenza Schouler.

The singer also wore a green wig back in 2014 for her second Viva Glam MAC collaboration. This new green shade is much darker (and less polished) than her previous look:

The 28-year-old singer was also seen rocking purple hair and a long red jacket for the shoot. Paper has yet to provide any juicy details, but we do know this: We can't wait to see the final product.

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images Rih walking in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images Those hoops!

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images No peeking!

The same night Rihanna was photographed roaming around NYC in a grey camouflage jacket and pants paired with a hoodie and sparkly heels:

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images Only she could pull off this look.

Now we're just forced to wait until the shoot comes out!